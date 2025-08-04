Nashik: Two Minors Detained for Murder After Allegedly Beating Classmate To Death

Two minor boys allegedly beat their classmate to death after he refused to move a bench forward during class.CCTV footage has revealed that the two minors waited for him outside the private coaching centre on Saturday evening, August 2, confronted him alone, and assaulted him with kicks and punches. The deceased has been identified as Yashraj Gangurde (16), a resident of Pawar Sankul, Vishwas Nagar. Satpur Police have detained the two juveniles for questioning in this murder case.

Yashraj was found unconscious on a road near Ashok Nagar on Saturday evening. The directors of the coaching class, the Mhaske brothers, rushed him to a nearby clinic. Doctors there advised immediate transfer to the District Civil Hospital. He was taken by an auto rickshaw and admitted there around 7.30 pm, where doctors declared him dead. The exact cause of death was unclear at first.Later that night, around 2 am, Yashraj's brother Paras Gangurde (21) lodged a complaint, and a case of murder was registered against the two boys who studied with Yashraj.There were no visible injuries on Yashraj's body at first.

However, the post-mortem confirmed a severe head injury. When police examined CCTV footage from outside the private coaching centre, it clearly showed two boys from a group repeatedly kicking and punching Yashraj. The footage also shows him collapsing in the parking area. Based on this evidence, police detained the two juvenile suspects from Dharmaji Colony and Mahalaxmi Chowk in Mahadev Nagar, charging them with murder. Yashraj was a Class 10 student at a private coaching class. On July 31, a fellow student asked him to move a bench forward in the classroom, but Yashraj refused. Later that night, around 9 pm, the same student and his friend slapped him. On Friday, August 1, the two boys again argued with Yashraj. Then on Saturday, August 2, while Yashraj was standing outside the class, the same two boys attacked him again, this time kicking him hard in the chest and ribs. According to the police complaint, these blows led to his death.