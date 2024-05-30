Nashik: Two Women Arrested with Fake 500 Rupee Notes

Two women were arrested near Mukti Dham in Nashik Road with counterfeit 500 rupee notes. The city crime branch's anti-gang squad seized fake currency worth 10,000 rupees, and a case has been registered with the Upnagar Police. This incident follows a recent operation by Ambad Police against counterfeit notes, heightening concerns about a potential fake currency racket operating in the city.

The arrested suspects are Swati Devidas Ahire from Sadgurunagar, Dasak-Panchak, Nashik Road, and Pooja Anil Kahane from Keru Patilnagar, Jail Road, Nashik Road. Officer Vijay Suryavanshi of the anti-gang squad received information that some women were bringing fake notes to the Muktidham area. Acting on this information, Assistant Inspector Sachin Jadhav's team laid a trap in the area. When suspect Pooja arrived carrying a bag, she met suspect Swati and handed over a plastic bag containing the fake notes. Suvarna Gaikwad, a female police officer, arrested both women and seized the bag, which contained fake 500 rupee notes resembling genuine currency.

The women were arrested along with fake notes totaling 10,000 rupees and were handed over to the Suburban Police. The officials involved in this operation were Deputy Commissioner of Crime Branch Chandrakant Khandvi, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Sitaram Kolhe, Assistant Inspector Sachin Jadhav, and anti-gang squad members.

The investigation is ongoing to determine where the women obtained the fake notes. Authorities urge citizens to promptly report any encounters with fake currency to the police. Deputy Commissioner Chandrakant Khandvi emphasized the importance of verifying the watermark and security features, such as the Blue Line, on currency notes to thwart counterfeiters.

