Nashik: Unseasonal Rain and Strong Winds Lash City, 69 Trees Fall, Cars Damaged

Nashik and surrounding areas experienced unseasonal rain and strong winds for the second day in a row on Wednesday, leading to damage across the city. According to officials, gusts of wind with a speed of up to 15 km per hour caused 69 trees to fall over Tuesday and Wednesday. In Panchavati, two parked cars were crushed by trees, and in Chehedi, a cow died after being trapped under a fallen tree near the Chehedi Pumping Station.

The city recorded 15 mm of rainfall in 24 hours. The Mumbai Colaba Observatory had issued an orange alert for Nashik on both Tuesday and Wednesday. On Tuesday, hailstorms and rains had already damaged crops in rural parts of the district.

On Wednesday, the storm hit between 3:15 pm and 4:45 pm, leading to waterlogging on roads within minutes. The heavy downpour caused chaos in the city’s weekly Godaghat market, forcing vendors and shoppers to flee. At Bhadrakali’s Samarthagar vegetable market, a small peepal tree growing from a building collapsed onto a shop, damaging it.

Electricity supply was affected in several areas including Dwarka. Locals complained that officials from the electricity company were unreachable, with their phones switched off during the crisis.

Two major incidents of vehicle damage were reported: a tree fell on a car parked near Namco Hospital (MH 04 DY 9162) and another near Bali Maharaj Temple in Hanumannagar (MH 18 AS 9402). The Panchavati Fire Sub-Station confirmed damage in both cases.

Authorities remain on high alert as weather conditions continue to be unstable.