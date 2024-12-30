Nashik: Unseasonal Rainfall Damages Crops, 27 Villages Report Losses

Unseasonal rains have caused significant damage to crops in the district, severely affecting farmers in Nashik, Dindori, and Yeola. According to the latest report on Friday (7th), approximately 102 hectares of crops have been damaged, impacting a total of 301 farmers across 27 villages.

In addition to the recent losses, the unseasonal weather over the past month has destroyed onion crops on nearly 500 hectares. Preliminary estimates indicate that crops across 2,018 hectares in the talukas of Dindori, Nashik, and Yeola were damaged by rains earlier in December.

The district administration is currently assessing the full extent of the losses. In October, the region had already faced a major setback due to unseasonal weather, with crop damage across 83,000 hectares resulting in losses amounting to ₹193 crore. The latest rains have compounded these difficulties, leaving farmers in distress.

Dindori taluka, in particular, has been severely affected, with several villages reporting heavy losses to their crops. This premature blow to agriculture comes as a significant setback for farmers who were already recovering from previous damages.

Farmers are urging the government to provide immediate compensation and support to address their losses. The district administration has proposed relief measures and is coordinating efforts to assist affected farmers during this challenging period.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and will update damage assessments as additional reports come in.