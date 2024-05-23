Nashik: Vegetable Prices Surge at APMC Market as Severe Summer Heat Slashes Supply

The intense summer heat this year is causing significant distress for both residents and vegetable crops. The Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) has reported a substantial decline in vegetable supply over the past few days. On Wednesday, fenugreek was priced at Rs 50 per kilogram, and coriander reached Rs 75 per kilogram at the APMC. The supply of leafy vegetables has drastically reduced due to insufficient water for crops on the farms, leading to a 50% decrease in overall vegetable supply to the APMC.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted temperatures of 40-42 degrees Celsius for the next few days, which could cause further price increases. Farmers in the district are eagerly awaiting the onset of rains to provide much-needed relief for their crops.

The ongoing heatwave has made it challenging for farmers to maintain their crops, with water shortages exacerbating the situation. The reduced supply and increased prices of vegetables are adding to the hardships of both farmers and consumers.

Rainfall is seen as the only hope to alleviate the current agricultural distress. A timely monsoon would help replenish water supplies and improve crop conditions, stabilizing the vegetable supply and prices. The community is urged to support local farmers during this tough period and stay informed about weather updates and market conditions.