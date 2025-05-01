Nashik: Viral CCTV Video Shows Accused Escaping Bhadrakali Police Custody, Nabbed Within 24 Hours From Igatpuri

A video from the Bhadrakali Police Station area has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion. It shows a 19-year-old accused escaping police custody in a scene reminiscent of a film. The accused managed to flee by slipping out of the police’s grip, but was later caught and brought back to the same police station he had escaped from.

The suspect, Krish Kiran Shinde (19), a resident of 54 Quarter, Nanavali, was arrested by Bhadrakali police in connection with an attempted murder case. On Tuesday (April 29), he escaped custody with the help of a bike-borne accomplice waiting outside the police station.

Video Shows Accused Escaping Bhadrakali Police Custody

In a shocking breach of security, Krish Shinde, an accused in a fatal attack case, escaped from Bhadrakali Police Station in Nashik by simply pushing a cop and fleeing on a two-wheeler — all caught on CCTV. pic.twitter.com/lQeHkKiq27 — theperfectvoice.in (@perfectvoice_in) April 30, 2025

The accomplice, identified as Kiran Yuvraj Pardeshi, a resident of Kathda, helped Shinde flee on a two-wheeler. Pardeshi took him to Nilgiri Bagh and then to a forested area in Igatpuri. A police search team located and arrested Pardeshi within 24 hours.

The case originated from an attack on Amol Arun Hirve (40), a resident of Anusyanagar, who was assaulted by three individuals at Jaishankar Chowk on Tapovan Road. Shinde and a juvenile were detained in connection with the crime. Shinde escaped when he was brought out of security for investigation purposes. Police have since taken both Shinde and Pardeshi into custody.