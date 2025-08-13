Nashik Water Crisis: Sewage-Mixed Water in Ward 27 Taps; Women Stage Sit-In Protest at NMC Office

The drinking water crisis in Ward No 27 has deepened, with residents now receiving foul-smelling, sewage-mixed water. Angry women from the area marched to the Satpur Divisional Office of the Nashik Municipal Corporation on Tuesday, August 12, demanding an immediate resolution of the problem.

When the women reached the NMC office to meet officials, none were present. The group then staged a sit-in protest in the divisional officer's chamber. Officials later arrived and accepted their memorandum, which demanded increased water supply hours and clean drinking water.

The protesters, from Datta Nagar and surrounding localities including Swadhyaya Kendra, Sai Shyam Apartment, Atharva Apartment, Anand Vatika Society, Shanti Sadan, Sai Sankul, Maruti Sankul, Buddha Vihar, Datir Nagar, Kargil Chowk, Bhavani Mata Mandir, Mauli Chowk, and the locality opposite the overhead water tank, complained of low-pressure and inadequate water supply.

They alleged that in recent days, they have been receiving muddy, foul-smelling water mixed with sewage in their taps, leading to a spurt in waterborne diseases among children and adults. Shiv Sena (UBT) Shakha Pramukh Sha-rad Datir, along with Santosh Pandey, Jijabai Datir, Jayashree Khajure, and other residents, joined the agitation.