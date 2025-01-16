Nashik Water Cut News: Supply to Be Disrupted on January 17; Check Affected Areas

Water supply will be shut off on Friday (January 17) in Satpur and parts of CIDCO in Nashik city due to repair work at the Chunchale Pumping Station. The repairs aim to address leakage in the water channel. As a result, residents in these areas will face a water shortage on Friday, while water supply on Saturday (January 18) will be available but at low pressure.

Areas Affected in Satpur:

Ward 27 (Dattanagar Area)

Maruti Sankul Parisar

Kargil Chowk

Mauli Chowk

Datir Vasti

Mukeshbhai Patel School Area

Anand Vatika Area

Tulja Bhawani Chowk

Buddha Vihar Area

Chunchale Gharkul Scheme (CIDCO)

Residents in these areas are advised to store adequate water in advance and use it judiciously during the disruption period. The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has assured that the repair work will be completed on time to minimize inconvenience. For any updates or assistance, residents can contact their respective ward offices.

NMC has requested cooperation from citizens to ensure smooth execution of the repair work and restoration of water supply.