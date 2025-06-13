Nashik Water Cut: Supply to Be Disrupted in Eastern Region, CIDCO on June 14 Due to Repair Work

Residents in the eastern parts of Nashik, including CIDCO, will face a water cut on Saturday, June 14, due to planned maintenance work.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has announced that there will be no water supply in these areas as pre-monsoon repair work will be carried out at the Mukane Raw Water Pumping Station. These works are being undertaken by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

As part of the process, power supply to the pumping station will be shut off from 10 am to 3 pm. This will directly impact the functioning of the Vilholi Water Purification Center, which supplies water to eastern Nashik, including CIDCO.

The Municipal Corporation has urged citizens to store water in advance and use it carefully during the shutdown period. Water supply is expected to resume after 3 pm, but some areas may experience low pressure or delayed supply.

