Nashik Water Supply Gets Major Boost; State Cabinet Grants Revised Approval for Kikvi Project

In a major development for Nashik, the state cabinet has granted revised approval to the Kikvi project, ensuring a better water supply for the city. As per an agreement signed in 2009 between the Nashik Municipal Corporation and the Water Resources Department, 39.64 million cubic meters of water have been reserved for Nashik under this project. This decision, though made 15 years ago, is crucial for securing Nashik's future water needs.

The city has relied on the Gangapur Dam, an earthen dam that has been serving for 65 years. However, the dam has faced significant siltation over the years. A report from 2002 noted that siltation had reduced the dam's live water storage by 43,749 million cubic feet. To address this, the Kikvi project proposes building a new dam upstream of Gangapur on the Kikvi River. This new dam will have a capacity of 70.36 million cubic meters, with 60.02 million cubic meters of useful storage, helping to restore lost capacity.

The project involves acquiring 734 hectares of private land across 10 villages in the Trimbakeshwar taluka. A joint survey has already been completed, and the land acquisition process is underway. Orders to commence the work have also been issued.

However, in 2016, the project faced delays as it was listed for investigation by the Anti-Corruption Department. The tender agreement with the contractor was postponed due to these inquiries. After a thorough investigation, no irregularities were found, and the High Court and Anti-Corruption Department raised no objections.

With the cabinet’s final approval, the work on the Kikvi project can now begin, providing a long-term solution to Nashik’s water supply challenges.