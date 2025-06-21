Nashik: Water Supply to be Disrupted in City Today Due to Smart City Works

Nashik city will face a major water crisis on Saturday, June 21, as the Municipal Corporation has announced a complete shutdown of the water supply from 9 AM to 6 PM. The disruption is due to important work being carried out under the Smart City project.

The Municipal Corporation’s water supply department has informed that new valves and flowmeters will be installed at various water purification centers and booster pumping stations across the city. In order to complete these development works safely and efficiently, it is necessary to stop the water supply for the entire day on Saturday.

In addition to Saturday’s shutdown, residents should also prepare for low-pressure water supply on Sunday morning, June 22. The department has stated that after completing Saturday’s work, it may take some time for the water supply to return to normal pressure.

The Municipal Corporation has appealed to all citizens to store sufficient water in advance and cooperate during this period of essential maintenance. These upgrades are part of the ongoing efforts to improve and modernize the city’s water distribution system under the Smart City initiative.