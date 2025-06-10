Nashik Weather Forecast: Monsoon Likely to Reach City by June 12 Amid Rising Temperatures

Although the monsoon has reached many parts of Maharashtra, Nashik is still waiting for its arrival. According to Meteorologist Manikrao Khule, signs in the atmosphere suggest that moderate rainfall is likely to begin from June 12 onwards in Nashik and surrounding areas.

At present, the sky remains clear and sunny, leading to a rise in temperatures across the city. The maximum temperature is hovering between 31 to 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature recorded a noticeable increase on Sunday.

Here are the recorded temperatures in Nashik over the past few days:

Date Minimum (°C) Maximum (°C)

9 June 24.0 31.3

8 June 24.0 31.8

7 June 21.0 32.2

6 June 21.3 32.1

5 June 21.6 32.1



Despite earlier signs of pre-monsoon showers, the current rise in temperature is delaying monsoon rains. However, moderate to heavy rain is expected in Nashik district between June 14 and 16, offering hope to citizens and farmers.

Meanwhile, District Agriculture department has advised farmers not to begin Kharif crop sowing before June 15, as early sowing may be affected due to lack of adequate rainfall.

The administration and weather department are closely monitoring the situation and have asked residents to stay updated with weather alerts.