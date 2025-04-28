Nashik Weather Update: City Battles High Temperatures and Increased Humidity

The city of Nashik continues to experience intense summer heat, with fluctuating temperatures and rising humidity levels over the past week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On April 20, Nashik recorded a maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius. The temperature then steadily increased, reaching 40.5 degrees Celsius on April 22 — the highest recorded last week. A slight dip followed, with temperatures dropping to 40.2 degrees Celsius on April 23, and further to 38.3 degrees Celsius on April 24. On April 25, the temperature rose slightly again to 39 degrees Celsius, before stabilizing at 38.1 degrees Celsius on April 26 and 29.3 degree Celsius on April 27.

Along with the fluctuating temperatures, the city has also seen a noticeable rise in humidity. IMD data shows that the current average humidity during the minimum temperature hours is between 45 to 50 percent. This increase in moisture has made the heat feel even more intense.

Health officials have advised citizens to avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours and to take necessary precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses.

According to the India Meteorological Department's forecast, Nashik is likely to experience light winds and partly cloudy skies in the coming days. However, there is no immediate possibility of heavy rainfall or a significant drop in temperatures.

Residents are urged to stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and limit exposure to direct sunlight to cope with the ongoing heatwave conditions.