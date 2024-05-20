Nashik Weather Update: City Braces for Scorching Heatwave With Temperature Soaring to 41 Degrees Celsius

Nashik braces for another scorching day as temperatures soar to a peak of 41 degrees Celsius. The city continues to endure a relentless heatwave, following yesterday's high of 40 degrees, compounded by increased humidity levels. The presence of partly cloudy skies adds to the discomfort, creating oppressive conditions for residents.

Today is also a crucial day for the district as polling is underway. There is concern that the escalating temperatures may negatively impact voter turnout. Consequently, the local administration has urged citizens to participate in the electoral process in large numbers. To mitigate the effects of the extreme heat, authorities recommend that voters complete their voting before 12 PM. This advisory aims to protect individuals from the most intense heat of the day.

Additionally, residents are advised to take precautionary measures when stepping outside. It is recommended to carry water, wear caps, and use scarves to shield against the sun.

On Sunday, Nashik recorded a temperature of 40 degrees Celsius with a humidity level of 23%, resulting in extreme heat throughout the day. The persistent high temperatures and humidity underscore the urgent need for residents to take preventive actions to safeguard their health during this heatwave.