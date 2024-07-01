Nashik Weather Update: City Prepares for Thunderstorms and Moderate Rainfall Today

Nashik is set to experience thunderstorms and moderate rainfall today, with humidity levels peaking at 89%. Temperatures will range from a minimum of 22°C to a maximum of 30°C, promising a humid day ahead for residents and visitors alike.

The city and district experienced pleasant weather yesterday with continuous rain showers throughout the day and night. The rainfall started on Sunday, totaling approximately 19mm during the day and an additional 39mm since last night. Although the rain wasn't excessively heavy, it intermittently wet the roads since Sunday morning.

Also Read| Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall with Temperature Reaching 31°C.

For the past week, Nashik has been dealing with high humidity and no rain showers. The recent rain has brought much-needed relief to the residents. There were instances of water logging in areas such as CIDCO, Mumbai Naka, Pathardi Phata, and Nashik Road. Fortunately, these issues have been resolved.

Today, more rainfall is anticipated, and the sky is expected to remain cloudy all day. The city's residents can look forward to a cooler and more comfortable day, thanks to the continued rain. This weather update suggests that Nashik will continue to experience these pleasant and refreshing conditions, providing a welcome break from the recent dry spell.

