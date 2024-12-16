Nashik Weather Update: Cold Wave Hits City, Temperatures Drop to 9 Degrees Celsius

The city is in the grip of a bitter cold wave as icy winds from the north, blowing at 14 to 15 km/hour, have caused a sharp dip in temperatures. On Monday morning, Nashik recorded a minimum temperature of 9°C, leaving residents braving freezing conditions both during the day and night.

The cold winds are a result of the Western Cyclone causing snowfall in North India, which has also impacted Maharashtra, especially Nashik. Open plains, riverbanks, and agricultural zones in the city are experiencing even harsher conditions, with temperatures feeling colder than recorded.

Localities such as Godakath area, Tapovan Road, Old Nashik, Anandvali, Govardhan Shivar, Mhasrul, Pathardi Phata, Govindnagar, Gangapur Road, and Adgaon have been hit the hardest. Residents in these areas reported icy conditions and hail.

The cold wave has particularly affected outdoor activities at night, with people bundling up to stay warm. Farmers in the agricultural zones are facing challenges as frost impacts crops. Meanwhile, citizens have been advised to avoid prolonged exposure to the cold and stay prepared for more chilly days ahead, as the weather department predicts similar conditions for the next two days.

Nashikites are now gearing up for another cold spell, hoping for relief as winter progresses.