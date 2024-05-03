Nashik Weather Update: Cooler Evenings Ahead as Minimum Temperature Drops to 20 Degrees Celsius

Nashik gets relief from the heat as the minimum temperature is set to fall up to 20 degrees Celsius on Friday, making the pleasant evenings. On Thursday (May 2), the city recorded a temperature as high as 37 degrees.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the relative humidity is currently at 15%, which brings some comfort to the atmosphere. However, meteorologists have warned that the next two days could bring a slight temperature rise, with maximum temperatures expected to reach between 39 to 40 degrees Celsius.

The sky is forecasted to stay clear. Although the temporary decrease in temperature might offer some respite, residents are urged to take measures to stay hydrated and protected from the heat.