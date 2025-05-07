Nashik Weather Update: Heavy Downpour, Strong Winds Cause Power Cuts and Traffic Disruption

Heavy unseasonal rains battered Nashik city and nearby areas on Tuesday night, causing widespread disruption. The downpour, which lasted for nearly an hour after 9 PM, was accompanied by strong winds, lightning, and thunder, leaving several trees uprooted and roads waterlogged.

The city had already been under cloudy skies since Tuesday afternoon. Gusty winds in the central areas and Nashik Road led to the fall of dozens of trees, creating traffic blockages. The fire brigade received numerous calls and worked late into the night to clear the roads and ensure smooth traffic movement.

Power supply was disrupted in several areas due to the storm. Electricity had not been restored in many parts of the city even by 10:30 PM, adding to the public’s inconvenience.

The Meteorological Department had issued an orange alert for Nashik, predicting heavy unseasonal rains and hailstorms over four days. Light showers were observed in some suburbs around 4 PM, but heavier rainfall hit later in the night. Areas such as Bhagur, Devlali Camp, Nashik Road, Gangapur, Panchavati, CIDCO, Indira Nagar, and Mhasrul received intense rainfall, flooding roads and disrupting daily life.

Fallen trees were reported from Sharanpur Road, College Road, Patil Lane, Trimbak Road near Ved Mandir, KTHM College, Vidya Vikas Circle, Savarkar Nagar, Balasaheb Thackeray Udyan, Kamatwade, Narayanbapu Nagar, Artillery Center Road, Dhongde Nagar, and several other locations.

The maximum temperature in Nashik has been falling steadily over the past three days, further intensifying the chill brought by the sudden rain. Authorities have urged citizens to remain alert as rain warnings remain in place.