Nashik Weather Update: Humidity Surges to 68% After Sudden Downpour, Maximum Temperature Expected to Reach 34°C

Nashik residents woke up to a muggy morning following a sudden downpour late Saturday evening, which has led to a notable surge in humidity levels, now standing at 68%. This increase in humidity has created a sticky atmosphere throughout the city. According to meteorological forecasts, the maximum temperature is predicted to soar to 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to settle around 22 degrees Celsius.

In the days ahead, Nashik may experience intermittent rain showers and thunderstorms, contributing to the prevailing humid conditions. The skies are predicted to remain overcast throughout the day, exacerbating the humidity levels over the week. Saturday evening witnessed a notable 7mm of rainfall within a span of just two hours, from 8:00 PM to 10:30 PM.

With thunderstorms persisting, the humidity soared to a staggering 92% on Sunday morning, intensifying the discomfort for residents across the district. With the forecast indicating a continuation of rain in the upcoming days, citizens are hopeful for relief from the sweltering conditions and anticipate cooler weather on the horizon. Stay tuned for further updates as the weather pattern evolves.

