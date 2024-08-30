Nashik Weather Update: Light to Moderate Rainfall and Gusty Winds Forecasted for Next Three Days

Nashik is set to experience light to moderate rainfall with gusty winds over the next three days, starting Friday, August 30, according to Manikrao Khule, a retired scientist from the Pune Meteorological Department. The forecast also applies to other regions including Marathwada, Konkan, and Vidarbha.

A very intense low-pressure area is currently active over the Saurashtra and Kutch regions. This system is expected to move into the Arabian Sea and intensify into a cyclone by Friday. Additionally, the “Dronika” line of winds in the lower layers of the atmosphere is active from Gujarat to Kerala, creating favorable conditions for rainfall across these areas.

On September 2, Raigad district was issued an orange alert due to expected heavy rains, while Nashik, Kolhapur, and Satara districts are under a yellow alert. The yellow alert signifies a cautionary warning for potential heavy rainfall in these areas, urging residents to stay prepared for sudden weather changes.

Authorities have advised the public to remain alert, particularly those in low-lying and flood-prone areas. Citizens are encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel and take precautions to ensure safety during this period of unpredictable weather.

Residents recall a similar forecast earlier this season, which resulted in significant waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Nashik's civic administration has assured that it is taking all necessary measures to mitigate any adverse effects this time around.