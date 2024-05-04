Nashik Weather Update: Mercury Hits 38.3 Degrees Celsius With Slight Rise in Humidity

On May 3rd, Nashik witnessed a moderately warm day as temperatures peaked at 38.3 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 21 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity saw a slight uptick, reaching 17%, compared to preceding days.

In contrast to the recorded temperatures on May 2nd, there was a marginal increase in the maximum temperature, reaching 37 degrees Celsius, on May 3rd. Additionally, the minimum temperature experienced a slight rise from the previous day.

May 3 brought a touch of coolness with the temperature dropping to 20 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a slight increase in humidity from 15% to 17%.

Looking ahead, the forecast indicates a rise in temperatures, with highs ranging from 38 to 39 degrees Celsius. Nights may become slightly warmer, with minimum temperatures expected to settle around 25 degrees Celsius.

Clear skies are anticipated for the next few days.