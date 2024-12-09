Nashik Weather Update: Minimum Temperature of 12 Degrees Celsius Recorded in Morning As Cold Wave Returns

The city's weather is taking a chilly turn as the minimum temperature was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius on Monday morning, signaling the return of cold conditions. This marks a significant drop from last week when the temperature had soared to 21.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The city witnessed cloudy weather four days ago, but the skies began to clear on Saturday. Early morning fog and evening dew have returned, with a noticeable drop in mercury levels. Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 16.6 degrees Celsius, with Niphad slightly cooler at 16.1 degrees.

The weather had briefly warmed up, with temperatures climbing from 8 to 21 degrees over the past week. However, the renewed cold wave is bringing back signs of severe winter. Saturday night saw chilly winds picking up after 7 PM, making it evident that colder nights lie ahead.

As the atmosphere dries out and temperatures continue to fall, Nashik residents are advised to prepare for a return to brisk mornings and frosty evenings in the coming days.