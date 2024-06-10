Nashik Weather Update: Pre-Monsoon Rainfall Brings Relief From Heatwave; More Showers Expected Today

After enduring scorching temperatures and oppressive humidity, Nashik city and its surrounding districts finally experienced a much-needed downpour on Sunday, offering residents a reprieve from the relentless heatwave.

The pre-monsoon rain, which lasted for approximately thirty minutes, brought a welcomed change in the weather pattern, significantly cooling down the region. Forecasters predict that the precipitation will continue today, promising further relief from the stifling conditions. IMD recorded 18.5mm rainfall yesterday.

Also Read | Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms and Rain on June 10.

With maximum temperatures hovering around 34 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius expected for today, Nashikites can anticipate a cooler day ahead. The sky is expected to remain overcast throughout the day, hinting at the possibility of additional showers.

Sunday's rainfall was a godsend for Nashik, particularly for those residing in the central areas of the city, which had been bearing the brunt of the intense heat and humidity. Prior to this downpour, only select parts of the city had experienced sporadic showers, leaving many areas parched and sweltering.

During Sunday's rainfall, the mercury levels dipped, offering much-needed relief as the maximum temperature recorded was a comfortable 31 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius. Additionally, Monday morning dawned with a serene mist enveloping certain pockets of the city, enhancing the overall pleasantness of the climate.

Areas including Gangapur Road, Indiranagar, CBS, Sharampur Road, CIDCO, Wadala Naka, and Deolali Camp were among those fortunate to receive the rainfall, providing respite to residents and revitalizing the landscape.