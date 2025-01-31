Nashik Weather Update: Temperature Rises by 4 Degree Celsius in Last 5 Days; Hot Days, Cool Nights to Continue

The city has been experiencing a significant rise in temperature over the past five days, with the maximum temperature climbing from 31°C to 34°C. The sudden increase in daytime heat has left residents feeling warm, while the nights remain cool, creating a mixed weather pattern.

On Friday (January 24), the maximum temperature was recorded at 31°C. However, due to changing wind directions and a dry weather pattern caused by an east-west low-pressure belt, the temperature has risen by 3 to 4 degrees. This trend is expected to continue until February 6, according to weather experts.

Despite the scorching sun during the day, Nashik is witnessing a stark contrast in temperatures, with cooler evenings and nights. Residents in areas near dams and rivers are experiencing dew formation in the air, adding to the fluctuating weather conditions. Many people have turned to air conditioners and fans during the daytime but find themselves reaching for warm clothing as the night sets in.

Experts predict that the city will experience dry weather for the next three days, followed by partly cloudy skies. The shifting weather patterns indicate a transition phase, affecting daily routines and overall comfort levels. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions against the sudden temperature changes and stay hydrated during the warmer daytime hours.