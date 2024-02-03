Nashik West registers highest number of voters

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Jan 25

After the final voter list was announced in the wake of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the number of voters in 15 assembly constituencies of the district has been determined, according to which the number of voters in Nashik West constituency is the highest at 4,38,375, while the number of voters in Igatpuri constituency is the lowest at 2,70,196. The total number of voters registered in the district is 47,57,193. On Tuesday, January 23, the final voter list of the district was announced. Accordingly, the number of voters has been recorded as 47,57,193. Among them, 56 are non-resident Indian voters, 114 are transgender and 19,287 are disabled voters. In terms of Legislative Constituency, the number of voters in Nashik West Constituency has increased while the number of voters in Igatpuri Constituency has decreased compared to other constituencies. Earlier, the number of voters in the Deolali constituency was the lowest.

During the special revision period, female voters have been registered more than male voters. In the year 2023, the number of male voters was 59,971 while the number of female voters was 70,912. There seems to be a huge increase in the number of new voters as well, as 2,14,300 new voters have been registered. In this revision programme, the number of voters in the age group of 18 years to 19 years is 59,314, which is 1.25 percent of the total voters.

In Nashik district, the ratio of male to female voters is 919 and the highest ratio is 965 in the Kalwan assembly constituency while the lowest ratio is in the Nashik West assembly constituency with 858.

Info

Increase in the number of female voters

Since the aim is to increase the number of female voters, this year the participation of women self-help groups, Anganwadi workers, and housing societies in voter registration showed an increase in the number of women voters. Because of this, the male-female ratio in the electoral roll has increased from 913 to 919.

Info

Voters between age of 18 to 19 years increased

Young voters in the age group of 18 to 19 years were registered in the revision programme. Special camps were organised for this. Similarly, new voters in the age group of 20 to 21 years have also registered. According to the statistics till January 15, the number of voters in the age group of 18 years to 19 years is 59,314 and the number of voters in the age group of 20 years to 29 years is 8,88,416 and this number is 18.75 percent compared to the total number of voters.