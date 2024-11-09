Nashik Winter Forecast: Minimum Temperature Drops to 14.6 Degree Celsius Today; Colder Days Expected Ahead

Nashik is in the grip of an early winter chill, with a noticeable drop in temperatures over the past few days. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 14.6°C on Friday morning, down from 17.3°C on Monday. On Saturday morning, the temperature slightly increased to 14.7°C, maintaining the chilly trend. A foggy atmosphere has lingered for two days, intensifying the cold mornings Nashik residents are experiencing.

The weather department has predicted that this cold spell is likely to continue through the next week. This is due to the increased speed of northward winds carrying colder air into Maharashtra, a phenomenon that typically marks the start of winter in the region. The impact is expected to be felt across Madhya Maharashtra, where temperatures may continue to decline as the season progresses.

Last winter, Nashik’s nearby areas, such as Niphad, Ozar, and Nashkat, experienced severe cold, with temperatures dipping unusually low. Officials believe that a similar trend may repeat this year, especially if cold winds persist. Residents should prepare for a prolonged chilly phase as winter conditions settle in earlier than expected.

In response to the colder weather, residents are advised to take precautions, especially in the early morning and late evening hours. With the drop in temperature expected to continue, Nashik is gearing up for a potential cold wave, reminding everyone to stay warm and safe as winter approaches.