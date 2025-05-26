Nashik: Woman Dies by Suicide After Harassment Over Dowry; Husband and In-Laws Arrested from Gujarat Lodge

In a tragic incident from Nashik, a 33-year-old woman, Bhakti Gujarathi, died by suicide at her residence in Sirin Meadows, Bhatwada, after enduring prolonged harassment from her husband and in-laws. The Gangapur police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against her husband Atharva Gujarathi (35), father-in-law Yogesh Gujarathi, and mother-in-law Madhura Gujarathi.

According to police, the trio had been absconding after Bhakti’s death, which occurred around midnight on Sunday. On the orders of Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Bachhav and Assistant Commissioner Sandeep Mitke, the Crime Branch's Anti-Gangster Squad tracked the suspects to a tourist guesthouse named ‘Nautad’ in a forest area near Vazda, Navsari district, Gujarat. The team arrested the accused on Saturday and they were remanded to two days of police custody on Sunday.

Investigations revealed Bhakti had faced regular mental and physical abuse since her inter-caste love marriage with Atharva in 2017. The in-laws reportedly never accepted her, and tensions escalated when Bhakti discovered Atharva’s extramarital affairs, including trips to Pattaya, Bangkok. Atharva allegedly sent her photos with other women and assaulted her under the influence of alcohol.

Unable to bear the trauma, Bhakti had temporarily returned to her parents’ home with her 4-year-old son. However, Atharva convinced her family that he would change and brought her back to Nashik — but the abuse continued.

On the night of her death, Bhakti sent messages to her brother and friends about the ongoing harassment. Her father, Dilip Madiwale, filed a police complaint after discovering her body. The autopsy confirmed death due to hanging.

The accused had initially hidden in the forest lodge while keeping Bhakti’s in-laws in a separate hotel in Vazda, trying to mislead police. However, technical surveillance led police to their location.

Assistant Police Inspector Dnyaneshwar Mohite led the operation with his team including Malang Gunjal, Vijay Suryavanshi, Pradeep Thackeray, and others. Police are now recording statements from Bhakti’s family and friends as part of the ongoing investigation.

Assistant Commissioner Padmaja Badhe confirmed that all aspects of the case, including prior complaints and digital evidence, are being thoroughly examined.