Nashik: Woman Injured and Vehicles Damaged After Ancient Giant Tree Falls on Pakhal Road

An ancient giant tree collapsed on Pakhal Road, between Dwarka and Ashoka Marga, around 8:30 PM on Friday. The incident resulted in injuries to a woman who was walking on the road and caused damage to several vehicles. Thankfully, there were no fatalities reported.

The tree fall caused a major power outage in the area and blocked several key roads, including Dwarka, Ashoka Marg, Kathe Galli Signal, Nagji Ashfaqullah Chowk, and Mohammad Ali Road. This led to a massive traffic jam, as the tree fell in a main square, disrupting the usual flow of traffic. Local youths immediately sprang into action, starting rescue operations and informing the police and the municipal fire department about the incident.

Fire brigade personnel arrived swiftly with to tackle the situation. The tree removal work is currently ongoing at a rapid pace to clear the blocked roads and restore normalcy.

Citizens in the area have expressed their concerns about the old and potentially dangerous trees in the city. They are urging the municipal authorities to take proactive measures to assess and manage these trees to prevent similar incidents in the future. The focus is on ensuring public safety and avoiding any further risks posed by old and deteriorating trees.