Nashikites likely to face water cuts much before Summer

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, NOV 26

Despite political opposition in Nashik, the administration has released water from the dams in the district to Jayakwadi in Marathwada. Due to this, Nashikites are likely to face water cuts much before summer, as the water will be released from the Gangapur and Mukane dams.

The Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation had ordered the release of water from the dams in Ahmednagar and Nashik districts as there is not enough water stock in Jayakwadi dam in Marathwada. Although the MLAs of BJP and Shiv Sena opposed it and even tried the legal option, it was all in vain. Water was released from Darna dam even though Nashik district has received less rain this year. Nashik city will start facing water scarcity before Summer.

Nashikites at receiving end

Nashik city was initially receiving water only from Gangapur dam. However, now one third of the water supply to Nashik comes from Mukane Dam. The city needs a total of 550 million litres of water every day. Nashikites might suffer due to discharging water from these dams to Jayakwadi dam.

This year, Nashik Municipal Corporation had registered a demand of 6,100 million cubic feet of water in the reservation meeting. However, the district administration and the Water Resources Department did not take any action on it. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority said that 5,314 million cubic feet of water will be provided. It includes 3,807 million cubic feet of water from Gangapur group of dams. 1,407 million cubic feet from Mukane, and 100 million cubic feet from Darna group of dams.