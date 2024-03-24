‘Nashik’s Lok Sabha seat for SS(UBT)’

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Mar 13

Founder of Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar announced that the Nashik Lok Sabha seat is for Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the name of former Zilla Parishad member Bhaskar Bhagare has been decided for Dindori Lok Sabha from his party. Sharad Pawar, who is on a visit to Nashik, made this announcement in a press conference held at Hotel Emerald Park on Wednesday, March 13.

While interacting to reporters, he said that during the United Progressive Alliance (UPI) government from 2006 to 2014, there were only 13 operations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), out of which only three were leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). After Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, actions by the ED and CBI were taken against 121 people, including 115 leaders of opposition parties across the country. By utilising ED and CBI against the opposition parties, efforts are being made to split those parties. NCP founder Sharad Pawar said in a press conference that attacking the opposition parties in a different way is the national programme of the ruling government.

He criticised the ruling BJP for misusing government agencies. He also mentioned that more than 5000 cases of ED, and CBI have been raised in the last 17 years and the conviction rate is less than one percent. He mentioned that the actions taken so far include Chief Ministers, former Chief Ministers, 14 former ministers, 21 Members of Parliament, seven former Members of Parliament, and not a single big BJP leader. He also said that there are many examples of actions being stopped when the person against whom the action is being taken joins the ruling party. He said that common people do not approve of such things. Leader of NCP’s Sharad Pawar faction Shriram Shete, former MLA Hemant Takle, Nitin Bhossle, district president Kondaji Awhad, city president Gajanan Shelar, Gokul Pingle and other office bearers were present with him.

Info

Farmers of all kinds are upset

Onion producing farmers, sugarcane producing farmers, in fact the entire farming community are upset, and the rulers will definitely be affected by it, said Sharad Pawar. According to him, due to the arbitrary decision taken by the government regarding onion, there is a lot of resentment in the onion producing districts of Nashik, and all over Maharashtra. Pawar also said that not just farmers, but also ordinary citizens are angry with the rulers on the issues of unemployment and inflation; and the rulers will definitely be affected.

Info

Negotiations with Ambedkar still on

Who and how many seats will be contested is almost finalised. However, discussions are still ongoing with Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati's party. He also mentioned that since no final decision has been taken on it, it has not been announced; but a consensus will be reached soon. However, he also mentioned that Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest the Nashik seat and Bhaskar Bhagare will contest the Dindori seat from his party. Pawar also said that although there is a demand from the CPI(M) for Dindori Lok Sabha seat, they will leave a seat for CPI(M) for the Legislative Assembly election.

Info

Bharat Jodo Yatra will have an impact

After the Bharat Jodo Yatra passed through Karnataka last time, the assembly elections were held there. At that time Congress had won that election, said Sharad Pawar. He also expressed his belief that this experience of Bharat Jodo Yatra is in the background, and this time the fact that this Yatra is passing through Maharashtra will have an impact.

Photo

13PHMA 66, 13PHMA 67