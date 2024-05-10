Nashik's Rain Preparedness: NMC Urges Evacuation of 1,077 Dilapidated Wadas Ahead of Monsoon

With the monsoon season looming and concerns over the safety of dilapidated structures rising, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has issued a stern notice to vacate 1077 vacant old wadas across various areas of the city.The move comes as heavy rainfall threatens to exacerbate structural weaknesses, posing a significant risk to both properties and inhabitants. Residents occupying these aged structures, primarily located in areas such as Panchwati, Nashik Road, Deolali Gaon, and Satpur, have been urged to vacate their premises before the onset of the monsoon season.

Emphasizing the critical need for evacuation, the NMC has highlighted the potential for disasters and the paramount importance of safeguarding lives and property. Failure to comply voluntarily with the evacuation notice will result in enforcement action under Corporation Act 268, empowering the municipal corporation to ensure compliance and prioritize public safety. Despite ongoing efforts to communicate the urgency of vacating these vulnerable structures, residents have shown reluctance to heed the warnings. In response, the municipal corporation is escalating its efforts to address the imminent threat posed by the monsoon.

Authorities stress the importance of proactive measures to avert potential disasters, including the loss of lives, accidents, and property damage. The NMC's proactive stance underscores its commitment to safeguarding the welfare of Nashik's residents and mitigating risks associated with the upcoming monsoon season. By issuing evacuation notices and invoking legal provisions where necessary, the municipal corporation aims to prevent potential tragedies and ensure the safety and well-being of all residents during this period of heightened risk.