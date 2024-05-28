Nashik's Temperature Drops to 35°C After Scorching Heatwave

Nashik has seen a significant and welcome drop in temperatures over the past four days. After enduring sweltering highs of 40°C just days ago, the mercury has now settled at a more comfortable 35°C. This change has brought much-needed relief to Nashik residents, who have been struggling with the intense summer heat.

Today’s weather forecast for Nashik predicts a maximum temperature of 35°C and a minimum of 25°C. The sky will be partly cloudy, contributing to the cooler atmosphere. Humidity levels are expected to be around 72%, which, while still high, represent a significant improvement from the previous days.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33°C, accompanied by a humidity level of 53%. This steady decline in temperature is a significant departure from the extreme heat that Nashik experienced recently.

The partly cloudy skies have contributed to the drop in temperature, providing some respite from the relentless sun. Citizens of Nashik are now eagerly waiting for rainfall to further alleviate the heat and bring a refreshing change to the weather.

Overall, the recent weather developments have been a positive change for Nashik, offering a much-needed break from the intense heat and raising hopes for imminent rainfall.