Nasik: 4-Year-Old Boy Crushes to Death by Car in Parking Area of Hotel in Maharashtra; CCTV Video Goes Viral

A four-year-old boy was killed after he was crushed by a car in the parking area of a well-known hotel in Maharashtra’s Nashik city on Wednesday, February 6. The incident took place on Wednesday evening at the hotel located near the Pathardi Phata area along the Mumbai-Agra national highway.

The child had accompanied his father, a driver by profession who ferried some customers to the hotel in his vehicle. After arriving at the hotel, the child got out of his father’s car and started playing in the parking area.

While his father went to park the car, another person was taking out his car, which hit the child. The offending car driver fled from the spot after the incident. The boy suffered serious injuries in the incident. His father and the hotel’s security guards rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared the child dead.

A CCTV video of the incident shared on social media went viral. In the video, a car can be seen entering what is said to be the hotel premises when suddenly, a boy runs in front of the vehicle. The car hits the boy and runs over him. The CCTV footage shows the boy being crushed under the vehicle.

After receiving information, the Indiranagar police reached the spot and started an inquiry into the incident. The police have registered a case and efforts are on to trace the offending car driver.