NCP alleges land acquisitions illegal

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Mar 5

The city wing of the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) has demanded to stop the alleged illegal land acquisitions in the city. The city chief of the party, Ranjan Thakare, met the commissioner of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), Dr Ashok Karanjkar, in this regard. It has been said that there are complaints that certain builders and officials are colluding to acquire some reserved land by sending cash to the collector's office. Thakare demanded that Dr. Karanjkar should take cognisance of this matter and cancel the illegal land acquisition.

Land acquisitions are being done with reference to High Court decisions. The Supreme Court is the highest bench in the judiciary and if the decision in the High Court goes against the interest of the Municipal Corporation, it is necessary to appeal to the Supreme Court. However, it is alleged that a racket is at work here, where NMC’s cases are deliberately lost by making weak arguments. This is a serious allegation and if true, the NMC should appeal to the Supreme Court as early as possible once a hearing goes against them. The demand is to have an inquiry about why an appeal was not filed in the Supreme Court after a High Court verdict, and action be taken against all those responsible. A decision should be taken in the financial interest of the Municipal Corporation.

In this regard, the party has warned of a protest and will follow up with the government for inquiry through Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and State Food Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. Also, a Public Interest Litigation will be filed in the High Court.