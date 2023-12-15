New firm to start functioning from New Year

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Dec 15

The contractor firm appointed to provide conductors for the Citilinc bus service, will start its functioning in the new year. As a result of repeated agitations by the conductors of the Citlinc buses and the citizens facing the brunt of it, the Citilinc administration launched a new tender to provide conductors for 100 buses, as a solution. The contract is now given to the Nagpur-based Unity Company, who will start its functioning in the new year.

Meanwhile, the Citilinc administration sent two reminder letters to the firm, noticing their reluctance to pay the deposit amount of Rs one crore. The company paid 50 percent i.e., Rs 50 lakhs, as advance recently, thus sealing the deal. Now, the Citilinc contract is divided between two operators, freeing citizens from frequent and inconvenient bus strikes.

The existing Citilinc bus conductors were at constant odds with their owners, leading to frequent strikes. Citizens ended up being the collateral damage here. Therefore, as a solution, the Citilinc administration appointed another contractor. Citilinc bus service currently serves from two depots, namely Panchavati and Nashik Road. Since the conductors in both these depots belong to the same contractor company, in case of agitation, the entire bus service is stopped.

Now, the conductors will be appointed to both the depots through an independent contractor, thus easing the problem.