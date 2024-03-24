New settlements in city facing water scarcity

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Mar 22

Newly developed settlements in the city are facing severe water shortages. In comparison to the increasing number of settlements, the work of constructing new overhead tanks, and the laying of water supply channels are not done at as fast a pace as required. Due to this, there is a crisis of potable water for the residents here. Water is being supplied by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) through tankers. Eight tankers are making 50 trips a day and it is going to increase in the coming years.

Water is being supplied to the city from the Gangapur dam. This year, due to inadequate rainfall and as water that had to be discharged for Jayakwadi, the citizens of Nashik are under the threat of water shortage. On the other hand, the population of the city is increasing day by day and new settlements are emerging. A large number of new settlements have been developed at Makhmalabad, Adgaon, Gangapur, Chandshi, Nandur Naka, and Pathardi. But compared to that, the works of laying water channels and constructing overhead water tanks are going on at a slow pace. As a result, the residents are experiencing a severe water shortage. NMC is supplying water to these citizens through tankers. Notably, 50 trips are being made daily by eight tankers. This is just March; there will be an increase in both the number of tankers and the number of rounds in April and May. Meanwhile, to avoid a shortage of drinking water, the Municipal Water Supply Department is going to acquire wells in the surrounding areas.

Thousands of litres of water is being wasted every day in Old Nashik, Trimurti Chowk, Pawan Nagar, bungalows, and lawns in Kamtwade. Citizens are using too much water for washing their vehicles. Unfortunately, no steps are being taken by the NMC to prevent this.

As water supply is in low pressure in many parts of the city, eight tankers of the municipal corporation are supplying water as per demand. At present, a tanker makes 50 rounds in a day. This may increase in the coming days.

- Sanjay Agrawal, Superintendent Engineer, Water Supply Department, NMC.