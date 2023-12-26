Nine-day ultimatum to start Arogyavardhini clinics

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Dec 26

Out of 106 Arogyavardhini clinics, the health centres sanctioned under the union government's National Urban Health Mission (NUHM), only one is running. On being questioned when the work of the remaining clinics will be completed, the union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pawar recently took the administration of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) to the task and gave an ultimatum to start 30 Arogyavardhini clinics within nine days. Severe action has been warned if the work is not completed.

Arogyavardhini health centres will be set up at 106 places in the city by the NMC under the Health Department of the union government. The union government has made available a fund of Rs 65.50 crore to the NMC from the 15th Finance Commission. However, if the funds received are not spent on time, there is a possibility that it will be returned. Taking cognisance of this, Pawar directed the NMC administration to work immediately.

The highest number in Cidco division

The Municipal Corporation has considered the population of all six divisions while establishing 106 Arogyavardhini in the city. Accordingly, a maximum of 22 centres will be set up in the Cidco division. 20 centres in the Panchavati division and 18 centres have been fixed in the Nashik Road division, 16 in the Satpur division, 14 in the West division, and 16 in the Nashik East division.

106 health sub-centres are to be set up in the city. One of them was started at Chunchale. Rs 21.50 lakh will be spent on each Arogyavardhini centre. This will be spent under the National Health Mission. About Rs 22 crore will be spent on this.

Arogyavardhini Center in each division

Cidco : 22

Panchavati: 20

Nashik Road: 18

Satpur : 16

Nashik East: 16

Nashik West: 14

Total: 106

Arogyavardhini Center will have such a facility

Medical Officer: 1

Nurse: 1

Peon: 1

OPD Timings: 2 pm to 10 pm.