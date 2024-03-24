NMC appoints divisional officer at Satpur after one and a half years

Nashik, Mar 6

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has finally appointed a full-time divisional officer for Satpur, after almost a year and a half. Ambadas Garkal took charge of the post of divisional officer on Tuesday, March, 5. The Satpur divisional office was deprived of a full-time officer for almost one and a half years. The divisional officer of Cidco Dr Mayur Patil was given additional charge of the Satpur division, but could not devote full time here. Since there was no chief officer in the Satpur office, there was no control over the staff. It was affecting dues collection and other operations. The citizens were not getting bills of property tax, water tariff, and various taxes on time. Due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the government has made appointments of officers on vacant posts. Ambadas Garkal, an officer in the administrative service, has been appointed as Satpur divisional officer. Garkal assumed charge on Tuesday.