NMC budget to be presented by February 20

Nashik, Dec 7

The Accounts and Finance Department of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has instructed all the other departments to submit their budgets and statistics soon, as the budget for the year 2024-2025 will be presented to the Commissioner by February 20. Due to the fact that the code of conduct for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will come into effect by the end of next February, the NMC administration has already started to revise and prepare the budget for the financial year 2024-25. Meanwhile, as next year is the election year, the possibility of imposing a tax hike has faded away and emphasis will need to be placed on finding new sources of income.

Since there is an administrative rule in the NMC and the Commissioner is the chief administrative officer, the budget is being submitted by the end of February compared to earlier. Last time, the then Commissioner, Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar, had presented a budget of Rs 2500 crore without any new tax hike. It emphasised increasing sources of income. This year, after February, Lok Sabha elections will loom large across the country. Therefore, the revised budget of the previous financial year and the budget for the new financial year will be prepared before the code of conduct of the Lok Sabha elections, that is, by February 20.

Since the NMC Commissioner is the chief administrator, it will be approved immediately by the Standing Committee and then by the General Body. The preparation of the budget has already started. For this, all department heads of the NMC should submit the budget figures to the Accounts Department immediately. Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Surekha Jadhav has sent a letter to all the departments asking them to mention the capital and revenue expenditure. A meeting will be held with the head of the departments after receiving all the information.

Dr Karanjkar's first budget

Budget is important for the development of the city. This will be Commissioner Dr Ashok Karankar’s first budget. From the point of view of the development of the city, attention is paid to what measures are included in it.