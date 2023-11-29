NMC collect 20 tonnes of garbage after Shri Maha Shiva Puran Katha

Nashik, Nov 28

After the Shri Maha Shiv Puran Katha programme by Pandit Pradeep Mishra at Pathardi, around 60 to 70 acres of ground was cleaned by the Nashik Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) Health Department. The NMC sources informed that more than 20 tonnes of garbage has been collected in this cleanliness drive. Notably, around 6,00,000 devotees were present on the concluding day of the programme. After the programme, a large amount of garbage accumulated at the venue, and the odour spread in the area. The residents around the ground demanded immediate cleaning of the ground.

Former corporator Chandrakant Khode provided the water. Three days before the programme, and after its conclusion, a garbage collection campaign was carried out on the ground under the guidance of the NMC’s Sanitation Inspector Sanjay Gangode. Notably, 60 NMC employees and 40 to 45 bell-vans were deployed for the nine days. They were appointed in two shifts by the NMC’s Solid Waste Department. During the cleanliness campaign, all roads were cleaned by two sanitation inspectors, supervisors, and employees. The campaign was run from Saturday evening.

Photo - 27 Shivpuran