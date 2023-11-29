NMC earns Rs 34 lakh from auction of firecracker stalls

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, NOV 17

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has earned Rs 34 lakh through auctioning stalls to sell firecrackers. Every year, the NMC auctions stalls for selling firecrackers, generating good revenue. This year, the response was particularly positive, leading to a significant boost in the municipal treasury. On the first day, 121 stalls were auctioned, generating a revenue of Rs 15 lakh.

The NMC had earlier generated revenue from auctions of Ganesh idol stalls and giant wheels at Kalika fair. Later, the NMC auctioned firecracker stalls before Diwali. The NMC increased the area of the stall this year.