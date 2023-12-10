NMC faces question of fund for STPs

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Dec 9

Although Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) will be constructed under the Namami Goda project, the cost of land acquisition will be Rs 150 core. The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) now faces the issue of making the funds available.

Before the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, STPs will be set up in Kamtwada and Makhmalabad by the Municipal Corporation and the activities for the land acquisition of reserved plots have begun. The Municipal Corporation is going to implement the land acquisition process through the Collector's office instead of direct negotiations. A letter will be sent to the district administration soon. Under the Namami Goda project, along with beautifying Goda ghat, the important works will be to replace the existing old sewers and increase the capacity of STPs, modernisation, and construction of Makhmalabad as well as Kamtwada STPs and lay a sewer line network in new colonies. Out of which, STPs will be set up using new technology on 11 acres of land at Kamtwada and seven acres of land at Makhmalabad for Rs 622 crores. The Municipal Corporation has made reservations on these lands during the previous Simhastha. Now the NMC has started the movement for land acquisition of these places.

Info

The Sewerage Department is going to implement this land acquisition process through the Collector's Office. For this, the land reserved for STP will be evaluated by the government. That figure will be reported to the NMC. However, Rs 150 crore is likely to be spent on land acquisition. The proposed Kamtwada STP will have a capacity of treating 54 million litres per day, while the Makhmalabad STP will have a capacity of treating 45 million litres per day. Because of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela and the future of the city, both these STPs need to be constructed in time.