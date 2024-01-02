NMC fells trees on road from Indira Nagar to Nashik Road

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Dec 30

The Public Works Department and the Garden Department of the municipal corporation have cut trees that are obstructing traffic and posing a risk of accidents on the road from Indira Nagar to Nashik Road, on Saturday, December 30. So far, 15 to 16 big trees on the road have been felled, and citizens have expressed their satisfaction with the same.

About 50 to 60 NMC employees were present at the site. Work of felling trees commenced from Indira Nagar. Mainly, devotees coming from Pune and Mumbai for Kumbh Mela travel on this road. Thus, this decision of felling trees was made by the authorities.

Authorities have stated that citizens need to cooperate. The Ring Roads were built before the last Kumbh Mela. Moreover, old roads were renovated.

---------------------------------

The NMC is planting more trees than it is cutting. Out of 15,000 trees, 12,000 have been planted so far and the remaining 3,000 trees will be planted as soon as possible. Citizens should cooperate with the NMC. These trees are felled as they pose a risk of accidents on the road. Replanting and preservation are important as we are felling a few trees. The new trees will be planted.

- Vivek Bhadane, Garden Inspector, Municipal Corporation