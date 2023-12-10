NMC first to give unique ID to properties

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Dec 9

The Nashik Municipal Corporation is going to be the first civic body in the state to survey properties in the city and give them unique identifications. By creating blocks in all six divisions through the 'Me Nashikkar' campaign, property record information will be collected in the form of a unique ID.

The Tax Collection Department of the Municipal Corporation (NMC) will soon take up the work of surveying the property in the city. At present, the NMC has records of 5,50,000 residential, non-residential, and industrial properties. Earlier, the properties in the city were surveyed by the Tax Collection Department of the NMC in the year 2016-17. However, this survey has not been conducted since then. Now the NMC has decided to survey the properties. This is due to the careful planning of the Tax collection Department. The campaign is likely to start from April 1, 2024. However, since next year is the year of elections, it is difficult to say whether this campaign can be undertaken. At present, the necessary preparations for this survey have begun with attention being paid to the technical aspects.

Survey in all six divisions

The survey will be conducted in all six divisions of Nashik Road, Nashik East, Nashik West, Satpur, Panchavati, and Cidco. Instead of conducting this survey in the city at the same time, the survey will be carried out one by one. During the survey, blocks will be determined, and each property in that block will get a unique identification. Meanwhile, from this survey, the statistics of new registrations will be available to the NMC. Notices will be given to new property owners and they will be duly registered. NMC is likely to find many residential properties functioning as commercial. So the concerned will be taxed according to the use of the property.

Make changes from home

Citizens will get relief through unique identification, as there will be no need to visit the office to change the name of the property tax bills. The online facility will be available for citizens for this. The name on the property tax will be changed as soon as the name change fee of Rs 900 is paid online.

The properties in the city will be surveyed and all the information of the property owners will be contained in the unique identification. No such experiment has been done anywhere in the state. The campaign will begin from April 1 next year.

- Shrikant Pawar, Deputy Commissioner, Tax Collection Department, Nashik Municipal Corporation