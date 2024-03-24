NMC intensifies action to break tap connection

Outstanding tax reaches Rs 90 crore, joint action in all divisions

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Feb 24

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has intensified the action to recover the outstanding water tariff from citizens. Accordingly, on Friday, February 23, the NMC disconnected taps of 50 citizens. The civic body has warned that those who have arrears of water tariff or have illegal tap connections should cooperate, or face action.

The water leakage rate has reached 40 percent and a large number of illegal tap connection holders are stealing water in the city. Moreover, the figure of outstanding water tariff has reached Rs 90 crore. Against this, the water supply and tax collection department launched a joint campaign in all six divisions of the city. The team is visiting homes of citizens having water tariff arrears of more than Rs 50,000.

Also, the team is checking whether the tap connection is invalid along with outstanding tariff. On the very first day, 20 taps were disconnected for outstanding water tariff. The next day, more than 200 taps were disconnected. Due to arrears and illegal tap connections, the NMC is facing losses in revenue.

Info

Along with the outstanding water tariff, the NMC team is also checking whether the tap connection is invalid or not. The scope of this campaign will be further expanded from next week.