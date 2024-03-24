NMC plans to shift proposed STP plant from Kamatwade to Ambad MIDC

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Feb 6

The Municipal Corporation will implement the ambitious ‘Namami Goda’ before the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The objective is to make Goda clean and pollution free. As the Municipal Corporation does not have money for land acquisition, the proposed 56 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Kamatwade may be shifted to Ambad Industrial Estate. For this, the Sewerage Department will send a letter to the office of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation’s Nashik division office to provide space. The entrepreneurs have always demanded that the NMC set up a chemical and sewage treatment plant in the industrial estate. Therefore, the NMC is thinking of setting up the STPs in the MIDC, saving the cost of land acquisition at Kamatwade.

During the last Simhastha, the Municipal Corporation had reserved land for the proposed STPs at Makhmalabad and Kamatwade. But the price of these places has increased now. Rs 150 to 200 crore are required for land acquisition but at present the financial condition of the NMC is fragile. Due to this, the NMC has begun looking for alternative sites for both these STPs. Businessmen had demanded that the NMC setup STPs in Ambad and Satpur industrial estates. If the land is made available, it will be possible to build STPs, and also save the cost of land acquisition for the proposed STP at Kamatwade.

There is a need for a chemical and sewage treatment plant in the industrial estate. Will send a letter to the Industrial Development Corporation regarding this.

- Sanjay Agarwal, Superintending Engineer, Municipal Corporation