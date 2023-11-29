NMC postpones Godavari River Pollution Control sub-committee's inspection tour

Nashik, Nov 23

The meeting and the inspection tour of the Godavari River Pollution Control Sub-Committee organised on November 21 have been postponed due to some reasons. The Sewerage Department of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has informed in the letter to the member of the committee Nishikant Pagare that the date and time of the meeting as well as the tour will be informed soon. The meeting was organised at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, the NMC’s headquarters on November 21 at 10 am.

Earlier, in May 2022, when the Public Works Department and the Sewerage Department conducted an on-site inspection, it was observed that sewage from the monsoon sewer line flowed into the drains at 43 places. After that, measures were taken to divert the flowing sewage from 38 places. The meeting was organised in this regard.