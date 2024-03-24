NMC proposes more land for Sadhugram

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Feb 25

The Nashik Municipal Corporation has planned 546 acres of land for Sadhugram. This is for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The civic body has submitted the proposal regarding the same to the government. Notably, additional 223 acres of land is proposed for this time as compared to the year 2015-16, when 323 acres of land was acquired, and 105 acres of land was planned for Sadhugram in 2003-04.

A Sadhugram is established during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela for the Sadhus and Mahants, who come from all over the country. For the Sadhugram, 300 acres of land has been reserved in Tapovan. During the previous Simhastha period, 54 acres of land was acquired through the Municipal Corporation. In the background of Simhastha Parvani of 2027-28, the Municipal Corporation recently submitted a plan of 11,000 crore to the government in the presence of the Guardian Minister. A proposal of more land has been submitted. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had come to Nashik a few days ago to inaugurate an air-conditioned bus stand. At that time, he had ordered the local administration to submit the plan for Nashik and Trimbakeshwar Simhastha at the earliest. Fadnavis had promised to approve the fund in the coming financial year.

Following this, the NMC administration presented the plan in the presence of Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse. An outline of the work, and planning done by each department during the previous session, was also presented. Importantly, information was given about external parking lots, Sadhugram, electricity, water supply, ghats, and road construction. In view of the increasing number of vehicles, the number of central parking lots around the city will also be increased along with external parking lots.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on January 12, it was demanded that the union government should take the initiative to acquire land permanently for Sadhugram, clean Godavari and take the initiative to protect Simhastha Parikrama route, as well as genealogies by the Ganga Godavari Purohit Sangh. After the construction of the Panchavati Corridor on the lines of Kashi and Ujjain, the number of devotees will increase and religious tourism will be boosted. Help was sought from the union government to build a 60-meter-wide Simhastha Parikrama route to connect Nashik and Trimbakeshwar.

Number of Sadhus will increase

For the upcoming Kumbh Mela, planning is being done assuming the possibility of about 5,00,000 Sadhus coming. In the last Simhastha, 3,00,000 Sadhus came, and the administration needs to plan accordingly.. In Simhashta of 2003-04, 1,00,000 Sadhus and Mahants attended the event.