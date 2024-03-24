NMC recovers fine of Rs 1.50 crore

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Feb 13

In the last eleven months, the Solid Waste Department of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has taken action at various places in the city and registered a total of 599 cases against people who were found spitting, littering, burning garbage, as well as urinating at public places. The NMC has recovered a fine of around Rs 1.50 crore from them.

Measures are being taken in various ways by the NMC to keep the city clean, and crores of rupees are spent to collect dirt and garbage. Action has been taken against 41 people who spit in public places and a fine of Rs 46,000 has been recovered. NMC spends about Rs 350 crore rupees to collect wet and dry waste from homes as well as commercial establishments. It collects the city's waste through the bell-vans and sends it directly to the waste depot. Similarly, all roads, open plots, parks, green gyms, and others are being cleaned through 700 conservancy staff.