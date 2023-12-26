NMC recruitment process faces trouble

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Dec 26

As the relaxation of expenditure on Nashik Municipal Corporation's establishment ends on December 31, the government will be requested to extend the deadline. There has been no recruitment in the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) for the past 24 years and the establishment cost is more than 35 percent, so the recruitment process has been delayed. Of the 7500 sanctioned posts, 3500 posts are vacant and the number of retired employees is increasing every year. Therefore, the NMC is functioning only on minimal manpower. This is the situation of most of the civic bodies in the state and the government has relaxed the condition of establishment cost within 35 percent for the recruitment process under the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. Therefore, the way for recruitment of 700 posts in the Health Department and Fire Department, which are emergency services, has been cleared.

Thereafter, the NMC signed an agreement with TCS. But due to various reasons, the recruitment process could not take speed. A recruitment advertisement will be published in the next few days. But the condition of relaxation in establishment expenses by the government is ending on December 31. If the process cannot be done within the given time frame, there is a fear of canceling the recruitment. Therefore, the NMC’s Deputy Commissioner of Administration will soon send a letter to the state government and request an extension of the deadline. The government had relaxed the condition of establishment expenses for the recruitment of posts of essential services in the NMC under the Amrut Mahotsav of Independence till December 31. But as just two weeks are left before the deadline ends for the recruitment process to go through, the Deputy Commissioner of Administration will demand an extension.